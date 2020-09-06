Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Do you want to know how much battery you need, how much memory you can still use or your network connection information? Would you like to have the support always available? You can get all of these and many more functions with the new app for optimization of your phones performance.
FEATURES:
BATTERY MONITORING
Graphical battery level display
Battery state monitoring (discharging, charging, full)
DISK MONITORING
Used and free disk capacity monitoring
CPU MONITORING
CPU usage updated in real time
Average load over the last 1, 5 and 15 minutes
OPERATING SYSTEM
System boot time and uptime
CELL & NETWORK MONITORING
3G and Wi-Fi network connection information
IP address of the current connection
Carrier information such as network provider and MCC/MNC codes
External IP address
and MORE
Real time updates of the display once the monitored parameters change
Hamburger menu