System Status Pro: Cell Activity & Battery Monitor for Android

By Master App Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Master App Solutions

Do you want to know how much battery you need, how much memory you can still use or your network connection information? Would you like to have the support always available? You can get all of these and many more functions with the new app for optimization of your phones performance.

FEATURES:

BATTERY MONITORING

Graphical battery level display

Battery state monitoring (discharging, charging, full)

DISK MONITORING

Used and free disk capacity monitoring

CPU MONITORING

CPU usage updated in real time

Average load over the last 1, 5 and 15 minutes

OPERATING SYSTEM

System boot time and uptime

CELL & NETWORK MONITORING

3G and Wi-Fi network connection information

IP address of the current connection

Carrier information such as network provider and MCC/MNC codes

External IP address

and MORE

Real time updates of the display once the monitored parameters change

Hamburger menu

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
