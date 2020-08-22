Manage your phone memory & data with ease. Clean your system memory to improve the performance of your phone.

There are few steps to clean your device storage.

1.Clear your Cache:

- process cleanup

- cache garbage

- Useless installation Package

- Log files

2.Clear your RAM:

- Clean your RAM memory and give you extra memory so that your phone again work fluently and flexible without stick it.

3.Optimize Memory:

- There are multiple ways to enhance your memory

- Delete obsolete Apk files

- Delete empty directories

- Delete Large files which is not useful

- Delete all temp files

- Delete .db files which is not necessary

- clear all app cache files

- get list of all unused app list which is not used from a longer time so uninstall it and make extra space in your device

4.Duplicates Files remover

- Get all duplicates file list of images, audios, videos, documents or other files so delete it and increase your phone storage.

System Cleaner & Memory Optimizer will help you keep your device clean and tidy.