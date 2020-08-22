Join or Sign In

System Cleaner & Memory Optimizer for Android

By Stupendous Andro

Developer's Description

By Stupendous Andro

Manage your phone memory & data with ease. Clean your system memory to improve the performance of your phone.

There are few steps to clean your device storage.

1.Clear your Cache:

- process cleanup

- cache garbage

- Useless installation Package

- Log files

2.Clear your RAM:

- Clean your RAM memory and give you extra memory so that your phone again work fluently and flexible without stick it.

3.Optimize Memory:

- There are multiple ways to enhance your memory

- Delete obsolete Apk files

- Delete empty directories

- Delete Large files which is not useful

- Delete all temp files

- Delete .db files which is not necessary

- clear all app cache files

- get list of all unused app list which is not used from a longer time so uninstall it and make extra space in your device

4.Duplicates Files remover

- Get all duplicates file list of images, audios, videos, documents or other files so delete it and increase your phone storage.

System Cleaner & Memory Optimizer will help you keep your device clean and tidy.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
