Manage your phone memory & data with ease. Clean your system memory to improve the performance of your phone.
There are few steps to clean your device storage.
1.Clear your Cache:
- process cleanup
- cache garbage
- Useless installation Package
- Log files
2.Clear your RAM:
- Clean your RAM memory and give you extra memory so that your phone again work fluently and flexible without stick it.
3.Optimize Memory:
- There are multiple ways to enhance your memory
- Delete obsolete Apk files
- Delete empty directories
- Delete Large files which is not useful
- Delete all temp files
- Delete .db files which is not necessary
- clear all app cache files
- get list of all unused app list which is not used from a longer time so uninstall it and make extra space in your device
4.Duplicates Files remover
- Get all duplicates file list of images, audios, videos, documents or other files so delete it and increase your phone storage.
System Cleaner & Memory Optimizer will help you keep your device clean and tidy.