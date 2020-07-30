Join or Sign In

With Sync.MD, you can have your complete up-to-date health records wherever you are, which saves time, eliminates unnecessary and inappropriate procedures, and improves results.

All your health records in your hand

- Take back control of your healthcare information. Manage and share access to your health records right from your phone.

- Use the camera on your phone to perfectly scan paper documents. Sync.MD automatically crops, straightens and saves it into your Health Record

- Get documents from your doctor without hassle. Upload documents from any computer directly to Sync.MD mobile app

- Instantly grant access to your health records. Provide access for select documents to any device with a browser - at home or in any clinic in two simple steps:

1. Select the documents you want to share with the doctor in Sync.MD app.

2. Using the camera on your phone, scan the QR Code displayed on the syncmd.com page on your doctor's screen.

Your medical records are synced! Its that easy.

The safety, security and privacy of your health data is ensured at all times by our patented above industry standards encryption methods and data sharing algorithms, whether being transferred or just being stored in your phone.

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.0.20

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

