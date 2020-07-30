Children's symptoms, Can you explain well?

Children will not be able to explain the symptoms of the disease on their own. "Symptoms Note" is to record the state of when a child is sick in the application, "to convey well" the symptoms to the doctor is the app for.

Parents to record the symptoms in the "Symptoms Nore", "detailed questionnaire" and was printed at home as the "thermal tables", let's submit a "paper" in the hospital of acceptance (of course printed to the screen without You can also show in).

symptoms is transmitted successfully to your doctor!

- Examination proceeds smoothly, it will be able to better diagnosis.

- When it is appropriate diagnostic, also corner without hospital visits, also to reduce the risk of coming got another illness many times.

- Infants to take, questionnaire filled in a state in which armed the stroller and large luggage is a very very. By accompany the disease memo to questionnaire, it is possible to reduce the time to look away from the illness of children and infants, it will be able to convey the information that symptoms and can not be written not in the question of the questionnaire to the doctor.

- Nursed the people and those who take to the hospital Moshiokuri you can properly if different.

- The visited the hospital other than the family doctor, also helps when describing the symptoms of the past.

a variety of symptoms can be easily record!

- Basic symptoms I just select button.

- Because photos and can be notes, flights colors and state, such as the rash of state that does not in the hospital, you will be able to show to the doctor in the image rather than words.

- Body temperature graph is automatically created. Knowing the day-to-day temperature change not only the body temperature at the time of examination, the course is easy to understand, the thermal is the help of diagnosis.

- You can store and the items that every time be heard in the profile. Allergy, date of birth, weight, vaccination, medical history, status at the time of birth, such as the hope of medicine form, there is no time to fill out every time.

okay even forgetful people!

- An alarm to inform the-dosing time and temperature measurement time, and exile inadvertently.

- When was it, when was it and what, you can re-check.

- Do not forget to listen to Dr. the question of to-physician in note.

- And information of past disease can be referred.

further

- By using the disease memo, you can see a point to watch when you nursed.

- 5 until the people of profile registration is possible. Also, you can record multiple notes to one person. Disease every, every hospital, such as every month, can note matches the user management, I am a previous medical condition check also easy.

- Pediatrics, otolaryngology, dermatology, etc., you can register multiple hospital information.

- If the condition is long-term and, surgery and the like even if post-treatment follow-up is required of.

can be printed at home for printer

- Home printers that are sold from a few years ago, has almost corresponding to the printing from the iPhone / iPad.

- Because, what to pass to the hospital is a paper-based, you can add by hand to those printed, it is OK even if or modify with a pen just before

in-app purchase

At the time free download of the app record note comes with one book. You can use immediately after download ( There advertising display)

- Than items purchased in the app, you can purchase additional recording notes. Ad to purchase additional in one book will be hidden

In-app billing in the items purchased in the app, one book, 5 books, 12 books of record It is possible to purchase the Notes (It is recommended that you use the single one book of record notes per illness)