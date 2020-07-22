Join or Sign In

Sword and Magic:Eternal Love for Android

By Hero game 2019 Free

Developer's Description

By Hero game 2019

Million People Recommend!!!

Rush into a romantic and fantastic adventuren ragnarok.

Various jobs to choose: Sword, Staff, Spear, Blade, work together through attack, transform jobs and increase your power. Who can dominate Azure Dragon Era?

3 Factions scenery: Judgement, Lunar, Glory, magnificent town, leisure valley, exquisite landforms, mixing various elements and unique style, its an extreme feast for visual!

Make friends and play with everyone, Join forces with Legendary Monsters and fight alongside you to save the world of Ragnarok,Experience a whole new adventure in your hands.

The brand-new marriage system is going to bring you a mix of romance and fashion. You can step onto the red carpet with the one you love in front of your friends and relatives and make your wedding the most unforgettable one!

Warrior, its time to get back to the adventure! Sword and Magic is here!

[Game Features]

Endless Benefits and Free Diamond Rewards

Growth Funds, Diamond Rewards, free VIP, as well as Pets are waiting for players to get!

Find your Soulmate

Embark on this romantic adventure, find the one you love. There are special couple dungeon and wedding ring which can increase your stats. You can hold a luxury wedding and the whole server will be your witnesses.

Lovely Elf

The lovely Elf accompany you to fight for your !

Stylish costumes

With a wealth of costumes at your fingertips, you are free to highlight your personality in the game easily!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.7

General

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 1.1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
