Swop your goods easily with people nearby.

Find great stuff in your neighbourhood and trade it with people around.

Swop.it is a very easy way to get stuff you need or want for free.

How to swop:

Create your item

Swipe feed and tap "Send" button on stuff you like

suggest swop and you will be able to start a chat

If youve changed your mind, you can always reject the deal

Discuss details in the chat and swop

If you want to receive more offers to trade, you can buy "Boost" promo and get to the "top" feed

Close deals and list new ads for a swop

We give you access to the great auction, where your main bid is your used stuff you no longer need.

What's new in version 1.11

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 1.11

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
