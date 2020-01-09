Swop your goods easily with people nearby.
Find great stuff in your neighbourhood and trade it with people around.
Swop.it is a very easy way to get stuff you need or want for free.
How to swop:
Create your item
Swipe feed and tap "Send" button on stuff you like
suggest swop and you will be able to start a chat
If youve changed your mind, you can always reject the deal
Discuss details in the chat and swop
If you want to receive more offers to trade, you can buy "Boost" promo and get to the "top" feed
Close deals and list new ads for a swop
We give you access to the great auction, where your main bid is your used stuff you no longer need.
