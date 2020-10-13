Join or Sign In

Swiss Cantons - Quiz about Switzerland's Geography for Android

By Evgenii Viushkov Free

Developer's Description

By Evgenii Viushkov

Explore and guess all 26 cantons of Switzerland! Maps, coats of arms and capitals of all 26 cantons! All in one app!

In this free application you will find all 26 cantons of Switzerland! Their maps, emblems and capitals! All cantons in the table for easy study!

The test of the Cantons of Switzerland is divided into several modes:

- Guess the cantons of Switzerland on the map! (In this mode, you need to guess the canton by its location on the map of Switzerland)

- Guess the coats of arms of all cantons! (In this mode you need to guess the emblem of the canton)

- Guess the capital of the Swiss canton! (In this mode, you need to guess the capital of the canton!)

- Learn all cantons mode (All cantons in the table, contains information about the canton)

This is a great app for exploring the geography of Switzerland! With it, you can learn and test your knowledge of all 26 cantons of Switzerland!

The application is built on the principle of a quiz. You need to guess the Canton of Switzerland from the 4 options presented using the tooltip, picture and answer options!

The application is fully translated into 5 languages: English, Russian, German, French and Italian! You can learn the cantons of Switzerland in any of these languages!

In this test on the geography of the Cantons of Switzerland, 5 lives are initially available to you, you can make up to 5 mistakes. When your life ends, you will be asked to get an extra life for free! You will never be stuck on a question whose answer is not available to you. You can pass this test to the end! Learn all the cantons of Switzerland!

Learn all the Swiss cantons! Learn interesting facts about them! Test your geography knowledge!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
