App-solutely cool and packed with a bevy of features which youll love, the official Swensens app is

here to make your experience with us a Swensational one.

Both non-members and members get to enjoy app-exclusive deals, while members can earn and redeem Rebate$, keep tabs on your account, receive unique e-vouchers, enjoy birthday privileges and more! Oh, and did we mention that you can also search for the nearest restaurant when that Sticky Chewy Chocolate craving kicks in?

Download the app today and experience mega tremors of delight just like our Earthquake!