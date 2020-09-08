Join or Sign In

Sweet Jelly Paradise: Match & Serve for iOS

By Play Spirit Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Play Spirit Limited

Match delicious jellies in jelly belly shop and satisfy customers sweet tooth.

If youre in the mood for a yummy and jellylicious match-three puzzle that's COMPLETELY FREE, we're cooking up a real fun recipe for you!

Join Emma, the new chef in town, to help run her first jelly belly shop.

Journey through loads of different levels and dozens of different challenges to free trapped jellies, collect desserts and deliver customers orders.

But watch out for the gummy bear!! Theyve taken over Jelly paradise and filled it with everything from traps, evil chocolates and even bubble gum!

Prepare and serve many delicious desserts from marshmallow, croissant to candy, ice cream, macaroon, waffle or cream filled biscuits, water melon candies to your customers in time.

There are splendid new jellies, marvelous new boosters and various customers from all-walk-of-life to explore in the jelly paradise too!

Incredibly addictive puzzle game for kids and adults who love to cook and serve.

Features:

- Over 200 Jellylicious Levels

- Delicious graphics & adorable animations

- Tasty new magic bomb, lollipop as booster

- Mesmerizing new Candies

- Easy and fun to play, yet challenging to fully master

- Connect to Facebook to compare your scores with your friends

Sweet Jelly Paradise is free to play, but you can choose to pay real money for some extra items.

Full Specifications

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

