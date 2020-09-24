Join or Sign In

Sweet Crossing: Snake.io for Android

By Moonton Free

Developer's Description

By Moonton

Moonton's first casual io game!

A relaxing and cute Snake game!

Sweet Crossing: Snake.io enables you to play with simple joystick controls and enjoy smooth gaming experience.

Choose from a bunch of adorable animal characters and skins!

Play now and indulge yourself in this exciting animal carnival!"

1. Smooth Gaming Experience

Smooth gameplay! No lag issues or performance problems.

Download right now and start to play!

2. Grow by Eating Sweets

In the game, you keep hunting for various kinds of food and buffs to get higher score. Making opponents crash into your tail then swallowing their remains is the best way to grab tons of scores! Keep it up!

3. Unlock Adorable Skin

A tried-and-true game to kill your boredom!

Penguin, rabbit, puppy, and more animal characters to choose from.

Various animal characters plus tail skins.

4. Build Your Way to the Top

Multiple ways to rank up to the top! Eating sweets, getting BUFFs, defeating other players... Which strategy would you choose to win?

5.Play without network!

You can have fun in Sweet Crossing: Snake.io even without network!

We'll be appreciated to hear your feedbacks/suggestions to help us make a better game. Our friendly support team is always ready to help.

Please contact us via email: sweetcrossing@moonton.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.49.1493

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.1.49.1493

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 6
Downloads Last Week 1
