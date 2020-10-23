Join or Sign In

Sweet Camera: Beauty Selfie Camera & Portrait Mode for Android

By Cute Wallpapers Studio Free

By Cute Wallpapers Studio

Edit your photos automatically with Sweet Camera App - our brand new app powered by latest artificial intelligence technologies.

AI-powered object detection:

The app's neural network is focusing mainly on humans, so it can work better in selfies and portraits.

If AI crop is not fine, or it cut off something extra, you can easily edit background mask.

You can change background to another or blur your current background to hide sensitive information or just to have some fun, like teleporting yourself or your friends to another location, likeParis!

After background removal:

- Change the background and teleport yourself wherever you'd like!

- Blur the background and make your photo look better than a DSLR portrait

Sweet Camera App key features:

- AI Selfie Camera: selfie expert and photo editor, photo selfie editor, ai selfie, selfie portrait, teleport photo editor, art camera

- Portrait Mode: portrait camera, portrait photography, portrait blur, portrait effect, portrait retouch, focus portrait and Auto Blur background DSLR

- Make selfie video, motion background

- Apply filters and effects, stickers.

- Share or save result.

Download Now! The Best Photo Edit App Only for You.

Edit, Share and Enjoy Your Life!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.4

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 3.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
