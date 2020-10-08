Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Sweden News & Swedish Info in English Free for iOS

By Topbuzz Free

Developer's Description

By Topbuzz

Breaking Swedish News in English Today + Radio at your fingertips, with notifications support! Get the latest Sweden News including updates refugee/migrants situation, sports, economy, education, banking, technology and more. Individual news sections dedicated to top cities Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo, Uppsala, Vasteras, Orebro and others will keep you informed about local happenings there. There is also a business section to keep you up to date on the top Swedish companies Nordea, Volvo, IKEA, Ericsson, H&M plus others. Several streaming Swedish talk & music radio stations are provided, but please note that they are not in English most of the time.

Main features include:

* Latest Sweden News in English now plus local news updates from top cities Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo, Uppsala, Vasteras, Orebro, Linkoping, Helsingborg, Jonkoping and Norrkoping

* News on major Swedish companies

* Informative and interesting travel/food videos regarding Sweden

* Streaming Swedish Radio stations

* Notifications support so you do not miss the important news headlines

Please note that you can upgrade to the Pro version (a separate app in the App Store) which offers the following advantages vs this Free edition:

* No in-app ads

* Additional Swedish News per section

* Notifications take you directly to the article

* Additional cities/locale coverage including Lund, Umea, Gavle, Boras, Eskilstuna and more

* Additional Sweden company news including Swedbank, Spotify, Sandvik, Skanska, Tele2, Assa Abloy and others

* Extra Sweden streaming radio stations + Support for Background Audio Play (the audio keeps playing even when the app goes into the background or the device sleeps)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Follow your interests and get short bursts of timely information on the official Twitter app.
iOS
Twitter

Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Free
The all-new Flipboard organizes the world's stories, so you can get the best news for all your passions in one place.
iOS
Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Free
Introducing the revolutionary news app that's powered by the people, for the people.
iOS
Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Stitcher for Podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorite podcasts on the go.
iOS
Stitcher for Podcasts

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now