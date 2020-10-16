Join or Sign In

Swapit - Buy & Sell Used Stuff for iOS

By S4BB Free

Developer's Description

By S4BB

Swapit brings buyers and sellers together to trade pre-loved and new items - nearby in real time. Our unique approach to create a hyper-local marketplace, makes your shopping experience one of a kind.

Swapit is free to use, free to sell and free to buy. Give it try now!

WITH SWAPIT YOU CAN:

Sell easily and quickly.

Shop for pre-loved and new items nearby your current location, or across town.

Get stuff for free.

Know the item's location.

View the buyer's or seller's profile.

Chat privately with sellers and buyers.

Negotiate prices.

Search for items in different categories.

Enjoy a truly mobile marketplace right on your phone!

SELLER'S PERKS

Sell quick. It takes less than 30 seconds to post an item.

List for free.

Sell pre-loved or new items.

Offer items for free if you wish.

No fee charged. It is really 100% free! No more percentage, commission or transaction fees for your listings.

Chat directly with potential buyers in private chats.

Easily share your items on your Facebook timeline or in Facebook groups - reach thousands of potential buyers.

Easily share your items through WeChat, WhatsApp, BBM, email, SMS or more.

Manage your seller profile.

Sell stuff and make some money from it. It takes just some seconds.

BUYER'S PERKS

Browse for items in your neighborhood.

Get notified when items pop up nearby.

Follow popular sellers.

You want it right now?

Items nearby can be easily picked up within minutes.

Chat directly with sellers in private chats. No emails, no phone calls needed.

Filter items by price range, category, condition and more.

Swapit - the hyper local marketplace that's open 24/7.

PRE-LOVED EXPLAINED

Pre-Loved items are second hand items, which are still in good and sometimes in excellent condition. Such items were used by the owner (now seller) and are offered on Swapit.

SWAPIT PREMIUM

This paid service is available as monthly subscription at HK$88 per month or as non-recurring day pass at HK$8. You'll get:

More Photos: Premium members can post up to 10 photos per item instead of only 3.

Unlimited Highlights: Highlight as many items as you wish when posting them. Highlighted items show up with a green bottom bar in the standard item list. They're easier to be discovered.

Premium Category Posts: You can post your items in any of our 4 premium categories: Cars & Motorcycles, Yachts & Boats, Property and Memberships & Debentures.

Longer Item Description: Premium members can add an item description that's twice as long as free users.

Verified Member: The identity of each verified member has been digitally authenticated. Verified members are an integral part of our vibrant Swapit community.

Apple iTunes In-App Purchase Terms

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable

PRIVACY

We respect your privacy. We dont share your information. Period.

Please review all terms (privacy policy, terms of use, EULA) here: http://terms.swapit.la

Before writing a review, please reach out to us by email via support@swapit.la. We're here to help.

Want to know more about Swapit?

Visit our website: http://swapit.la

Read our blog: http://blog.swapit.la

Get in touch via:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/swapitla

Twitter: http://twitter.com/swapitla

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/swapitla

Email: info@swapit.la

Disclaimer:

Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6.14

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.6.14

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

