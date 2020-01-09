X

** Law Enforcement Agency Use Only **

** App REQUIRES a paid subscription to www.Suspect.id service **

Suspect.id allows patrol officers the ability to use their iOS handheld device to scan driver's license barcodes, VIN barcodes, and take photographs of subjects.

Each subject contact is immediately displayed on a dispatch console along with longitude and latitude GPS coordinates of the officer. Additionally, the photographs of the subjects are run through our facial recognition database to identify the subject in realtime to increase officer safety and decrease the time it takes to identify a subject.

We currently have over 18 million person faces in our database that are indexed to just under 5 million unique individuals. This data is increasing every day as we bring additional resources online. These persons include mugshots of arrested persons, public social media photographs, AMBER alerts, and other various online resources we have collected.

