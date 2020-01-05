X

Survive.io for Android

By Berty Games Free

Developer's Description

By Berty Games

Welcome to Survive.io!

Be prepared! Your task is to become the biggest warrior in the arena!

Fight with other opponents!

You can get coins by killing other players or by gather resources!

With the coins, you can buy many things from the shop like weapons!

The Game Features:

Free to play, play it anywhere anytime!

Suitable for all ages!

More updates are coming soon!

Flexible thinking is going to become the key to victory.

Simple rules but a little difficult to kill other players, you'll find the addiction.

Follow and contact us:

Its always pleasant to receive your valuable suggestions.We invite you to suggest game improvements, bugs or general feedback! Contact us!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.1

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Subway Surfers

Free
Strike against obstacles with your dodging accomplices in the most daring chase.
Android
Subway Surfers

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

$4.99
Get back to Vice City.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Minecraft

$7.49
Embark on adventures complete with limitless possibilities as you build, mine, battle, and explore the infinite worlds.
Android
Minecraft

Gems Journey

Free
Gems Journey, classic and addictive match-3 type game!It's aim is to complete the assigned goals in given moves or seconds.Gems Journey has various...
Android
Gems Journey

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping