Surprise | Gifts App for Android

By Avvio Tech. Free

Developer's Description

By Avvio Tech.

Surprise Gifts is an online mobile app that specializes in gifts. They believe that gift-giving is the best expression of love and friendship, and they do their best to make sure that this love can be expressed without bounds hence their commitment to shipping gifts worldwide.

The app is easy to navigate and their available products are categorized: by Occasion (birthday, anniversary, graduation, etc.), by Recipient (him, her, dad, mom, kids, etc.), and more.

Surprise Gifts operates on the expertise of their Gift Experts, who hand-pick gifts from locations all over Amman, Jordan. Our products are varied enough that youll be able to find a gift for pretty much anyone, anywhere, for any occasion.

We've scoured Jordan for unique, exceptional products from independent craftspeople and manufacturers. And we've brought them all together on Surprise Gifts App. Through our app, it's easy to Send stunning Breakfast baskets to your co-worker; well designed flowers for your wife and beautiful gift for you mother all through the one checkout and purchase process, all with the support of our dedicated customer service team if anything goes awry. Once you buy from us, the seller will send you your items directly, for that extra personal touch.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

