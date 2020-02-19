X

Surgeon's Logbook for Android

Developer's Description

By Varun Shetty

The Surgeon's logbook app is meant for the surgical trainee.Version 2.0 is a major upgrade which is built with the feedback from existing users. The user interface is highly intuitive, in an effort to make the surgeon more compliant with his data entry. The app is the most versatile logbook app available for surgeons in the market.

Feed Data:

Organize your operative and academic activities.

Upload operative photos and follow up details.

Operative Log and Bedside Procedures:

Record the patients details, your role and contribution.

Upload operative photos.

Academics:

Be up to date with your academic activities.

Record the seminars, case and paper presentations; CMEs and conferences you have attended.

Search:

Navigate through your records.

Use the advanced search option to make your search more specific.

Edit previous recorded entries; add additional follow up details and histopathology reports.

Export selected records into excel.

Use the app as a tool to write papers and case reports.

Report Software

