Play the trial for FREE! Pay once & complete the adventure!

Are fairytales real or just stories from our collective imagination? What if both are true? When you start having strange hallucinations, you seek help from a therapist. But what should be a regular visit takes a sinister turn when your doctor turns into an axe wielding maniac! It turns out that youre a real storybook princess, and you may be responsible for the fate of both our world and Fairyland!

TRAVEL BACK AND FORTH BETWEEN TWO WORLDS!

Several other fabled characters are trapped in our world as well. To help them, youll have to reassemble the missing pages of the storybook that holds their reality together.

CAN YOU ESCAPE THE WICKED HUNTSMAN?

Stay one step ahead of your pursuer through legendary hidden object scenes.

GET SOME HELP FROM THE CHESHIRE CAT

This enigmatic furry feline will aid you in solving fantastic puzzles and magical mini-games.

LEARN THE TRUTH ABOUT ANOTHER FAIRYTALE IN THE BONUS CHAPTER

Discover more bizarre secrets and enjoy additional Collectors Edition exclusives including collectible Figurines, morphing objects, and more!

Find thousands of hidden objects, plus solve tons of mini games and puzzles!

Unlock this incredible Collector's Edition to gain access to all of the amazing bonuses and additional gameplay!

*** Discover more from Big Fish Games***

Sign up for our newsletter and never miss a new release or promotion again: http://bigfi.sh/AndroidSplash

Check out our entire game library with our Big Fish Games app absolutely FREE here: http://bigfi.sh/BFGAMGoog

Visit Big Fish Games, a leading developer, producer, and publisher of puzzle, adventure, casual, card & casino games!

VISIT US: www.bigfishgames.com

WATCH US: www.youtube.com/bigfishgames

FOLLOW US: www.twitter.com/bigfishgames

TALK TO US: www.facebook.com/bigfishgames