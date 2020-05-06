Want to be able to render realistic materials and surfaces? Check out the Surface Database app!

With physical measured reflectance values and surface properties you will be able to render hyper realistic surfaces with your favourite renderer. With the help of ARKit you will be able to test your surfaces in realtime in your environment.

The Surface Database is intended for beginners and professionals who want to create realistic looking shaders and materials for private and/or commercial use.

- With this Database you will be able to create convincing and physical accurate 3D shaders for your renders.

- Easily transfer the surface values into your application.

- Real world reference images.

- Artist and Scientific display of attributes.

We are always working on improving the user experience and are adding more features and materials with each app update.

Update log:

v3.1

- Added fix with internal messaging system

- Got rid of AR bug when loading new scene

v.3.0.2

- Dynamic sign in issues

v.3.0.1

- Fixed restore of purchases

- Ironed out some startup bugs

v.3.0

- Big update with full support of ARKit

- Brand new interface with new data visualization

v.2.0.0

- Updated internal frameworks

- Made it easier to support new shaders

v.1.7.2

- Fixed scaled UI Buttons

v.1.7.1

- Ironed out some bugs with the help of fabric.io

- Updated SignUp screen to fit smaller iPhone screens

- Fixed crash when trying to send an email

v.1.6.1

- Added more material properties to database eg. IOR

- More reliable crash reporting to iron out crashes

- Some UI tweaks in Material View

v 1.5.2

- Implemented Notifications for new Shaders or Training content

- Bug fixes and more stability

v 1.5.1

- Minor bug fixes

- Small UI Updates

v 1.5

- All materials are now on the cloud, which means easier updating and adding of materials

- Implemented favorites, so you can now like and see what others have liked. (more social features to come)

- New materials added

- Better functionality and ironed out lots of bugs.