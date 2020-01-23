X

Surah Fatiha & More Surahs for Android

By Quran Reading Free

Developer's Description

By Quran Reading

This Islamic Beginners App consists of Surah Fatiha and other 9 short Surahs from Quran which teaches muslims how to learn Quran effectively. These Chapters of the Sacred Book can be read Word by Word along with Audio Recitation, Translation, and Transliteration, which makes understanding of Quran Kareem easier for the toddler.

Features

Some of the most exceptional characteristics of this mobile phone app are:

Easy to understand User Interface makes learning process effortless.

Both Word by Word and Full Surah Reading options are available along with Audio Recital.

Scrolling of words both forward and backward for thorough comprehension of pronunciation of each Quranic Term involved in narration.

AutoPlay choice can be set On for constant Recitation or Off for Manual Recital.

Translation selection helps in better recognizing the meaning of the Verses in English.

Transliteration alternative assists in knowing about correct way of articulating the Ayaats of these Surahs.

Font Size could be adjusted as per one`s own liking.

3 unique Font Styles are also on hand.

3 distinguishing Font Colors are available.

3 exclusive light tinted Background Colors are also obtainable.

Save and Reset options are given to keep or alter the already made Changes to Settings.

Different Sharing Platforms are also accessible for letting others know about this highly useful app.

Download this free and easy to use Smartphone application of Surah Fatiha and Other Surahs in order to better instruct and memorize short Chapters of the Holy Quran.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2

General

Release January 23, 2020
Date Added January 23, 2020
Version 2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping