Trading on the support and resistance in the Forex market

One of the oldest methods of trading and the strongest is trading in the support and resistance in Forex, which is part of the classical analysis, and it is one of the most famous ways to identify points of entry and exit.

However, we believe that it is not necessary to rely solely on total dependence, but prefer to add to it the tools you prefer or prefer in Forex trading, or add the reflective models or use Japanese candlesticks to make sure that the trend changes.

And in case of breach of support or breach of resistance that we have sent to you before it means the continuation of the trend after breaking the support or resistance.

Therefore, to make sure for the second time that this program just clarify the points (resistance and support) and you open the chart and the use of indicators you prefer to reflect the trend or search for Japanese candles that confirmed the reversal of direction such as (hammer).

The Importance Of Support And Resistance

Support and resistance are important tools that almost every technical analyst will use. By taking the time to identify these crucial levels, investors can identify ranges that currencies are trading in and make better-informed transactions.

Technical Analysis

Support and resistance levels are a key component of technical analysis, a practical approach used by many traders.Technical analysts leverage charts and other tools to study market history and identify patterns that may help provide insight into future activity, although past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This method, which looks into the supply and demand surrounding a particular security or currency, is concerned with what actually happens, instead of seeking an explanation for why something happens. For example, a technical analyst would focus on the price of a currency, instead of what fundamental analysts believe it "should" be worth.

Technical analysis rests on a handful of basic assumptions, one being that history has a tendency to repeat itself.

