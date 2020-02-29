X

Superstation K-106 | Wadenas Country for Android

By Hubbard Radio Free

Listen at work, at the gym, on the road, or wherever else you are in the world. With the new Superstation K-106 app you can create a profile to like songs and favorite artists. We also keep track of your total listening time and offer sweet prizes and rewards for listening. Kind of like frequent flyer miles you will now be able to earn great prizes for all the time you spend with us - as if the great music wasnt enough. Also, your profile that you use to listen on superstationk106.com is the same as whats in the app.

Check out the alarm clock as well to wake up to the Superstation K-106.

Feature list:

Log-in/Registration

Personalized profile

Song pages

Artist pages

Rewards

Notifications

Alarm Clock

Social Links

*This app is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.*

What's new in version 1.4.0

Release February 29, 2020
Date Added February 29, 2020
Version 1.4.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
