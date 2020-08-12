Join or Sign In

Superheroes Wallpapers & Backgrounds for mobile for Android

By Live Smart Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Live Smart Technology

Weve collected for you the best 4K wallpapers for superheroes to give a fresh look to your smartphone.

large collection of superheroes wallpapers on your phone or tablet:

Browse a large collection of 3d wallpapers as well as hd & live wallpapers of your favorite movies superheroes.

You have the ability to save wallpapers to your phone for later quick access, you can also share images with friends on whatsapp, gmailetc. You can also build a list of your favorite superheroes backgrounds.

Main features of the app:

Best HD & 4K retina wallpapers suitable for smartphones and tablets.

Landscape and portraits wallpapers

Share, add to favorite and download superheroes wallpapers

Browse wallpapers by categories and tag name for quick search

Enjoy the best HD superhero wallpaper for mobile phone and tablets.

Disclaimer:

All the wallpapers in this app are under common creative license and the credit goes to their respective owners. These images are not endorsed by any of the prospective owners, and the images are used simply for aesthetic purposes. No copyright infringement is intended, and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honored.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
