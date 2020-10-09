Join or Sign In

Superhero Wallpaper - 4K Wallpaper Bg & HD for Android

By Speedz Technologies Free

Developer's Description

Superhero Wallpaper - 4K Wallpaper Features :

> Offline Wallpapers

> Awesome Collection all Superhero Wallpapers

> High-Quality (HD, 2K, 4K) Wallpapers

> Simple, Fast & Light App

> Set Wallpaper on your phone

> Cool Design

Note :

None of the images and illustrations are hosted on the app. All logos/images/names are copyrights of their owners. These images are not endorsed by any of their owners, and the images are used purely and only for artistic and aesthetic purposes. No copyright violation & infringement are intended, and any request to remove one of the images/logos/names will be honored.

DESCLAIMER:

The content in this app is not affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by any company. All copyright and trademarks are owned by their respective owners. The images in this application are collected from around the web, if we are in breach of copyright, please let us know and it will be removed as soon as possible.

REJECTION:

This application is made by fans, and it's not official. Content in this application is not affiliated with, supported, sponsored, or specifically approved by any company. This application is mainly for entertainment and for all fans to enjoy this Direct Wallpaper

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
