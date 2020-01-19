SuperVault is a privacy protection tools to secure personal photos and videos by locking them with PIN protection, fingerprint authentication, and advanced encryption. It provides the best place to keep safe your private photos, hide your personal pictures, videos, and documents. With SuperVault, you don't need to worry when giving your devices to friends and family.

With SuperVault, you can protect

Private Photos and videos only can be seen by yourself or your couple

Family photos

Special memories

Driver license, ID cards, credit cards

Health data pictures

any other important files or documents

You can import your private images and videos in this secure vault or just share your import pictures or videos to SuperVault

Super Vault can disguise its app icon and keep your privacy absolutely safe, and nobody knows the existence of it.

Highlight features

Hide photos, hide videos and hide any other types of files

All the hidden files are all encrypted and well protected with PIN or fingerprint

Photos and videos sync across all devices - The encrypted Private Cloud can securely sync your photos, albums, and videos across all your phones.

Auto Backup to the cloud and your files will never be lost, even if your phone is lost, stolen or damaged!

Support disguising icon and no one knows the existence of SuperVault except you.

Support hiding files in SD card and moving your encrypted files to SD card to save your device storage.

Support set password to folders

Support different beautiful themes

Shake your phone to close SuperVault in a hurry

Support hiding and playing GIF images

Support Break-in Alerts and know who is trying to break-in

Support Fake Passcode and show fake content when you input fake passcode

The beautiful, smooth and elegant user experience

No storage limitation to hide photos and hide videos

SuperVault doesn't show in your recent app list

Keep safe your Driver license, ID cards, credit cards

With SuperVault, your privacy is well protected.

This app uses the Device Administrator permission. It is for SD card users to prevent data loss by uninstalling. Super Vault will NEVER make any change to your device.