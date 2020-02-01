X

Super (hellosuper.com) for iOS

By Super Home, Inc. Free

By Super Home, Inc.

Broken dishwasher? Gutters that need cleaning? Owning your own home is great, but caring for and repairing it falls on you. Enter Super a subscription service that makes owning a home feel as simple as renting one. All you have to do is call or email us when you need something done in your home, and we'll take care of the rest.

And now you've got an app for that.

Now you get the same great Super features you're used to from the convenience of your phone. Need to schedule a servicer for a repair? The app can do that. Need a Concierge job done? You can schedule that, too. Want to see where your servicer is in real time? No problem.

It's just another way Super takes care of your house so you can enjoy your home.

Features:

- Appointment scheduling: Whether you need a repair, a replacement, or a Concierge job to help you maintain your home, the Super app can help. Just schedule an appointment and a Super Pro will be there to get the job done.

- Real-time updates on appointment status.

- Pro tracking: We get it long appointment windows can be frustrating. With the Super app, you can track your Pro while they're on their way, and see their estimated arrival time.

- View all your homes past service appointments in one place.

- Customer service: Call or message Supers responsive customer service team directly from the app.

- Account updates: See the details of your Super subscription, add a secondary contact, and update your account information.

What's new in version 1.1.7

Version 1.1.7

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

