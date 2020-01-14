kids and girls both can develop the sense of coloring with this funny game. It can be played anytime, anywhere, easily share to social platforms.

Coloring book for Sonic is an educational coloring game devote with both Boys & Girls who like to color Sonic's characters.

Color the Hedgehog pages game also is very useful tool for children to develop imagination and creativity and increase the level of concentration!

With this game you will color the cartoon characters like: Eggman, Amy Rose, Metal Sonic, Knuckles and many more.

Your kids can paint, draw or doodle whenever they desire to. Doodling, painting and drawing was never so easy and amusing.

WHAT YOU GET:

- You can easily fill out an entire region, paint with a pencil.

- Saves your kids pictures to the gallery of your device.

- Both girls and boys will love it.

- Lots of pencil colors choices available from color plates

- +20 beautiful colors so your kids can color all the movie characters.

- Save and load your work.

- Creative and relax.

- 100% FREE! access to all drawings.

- No internet connection needed

DISCLAIMER:

This is NOT an Official App but simply made by a fan for fans. All copyrights and trademarks are owned by their respective owners.

Pictures in this application were collected from all over the web, if we violated your copyright, please let us know and it will be removed as soon as possible.