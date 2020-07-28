Join or Sign In

Super Soma'a 1 for Android

By LaunchPad Studio Free

Developer's Description

By LaunchPad Studio

The two siblings, Super Soma'a and Farah, are well-known personalities on YouTube, who have always interesting adventures with each other. Now they are on this exciting game that combines adventure and thinking to overcome obstacles in every stage in order to meet each other again and win the game.

How to play :

Super Soma'a must overcome obstacles to reach Farah as well Farah should assist Super Soma'a in order to meet each other at each stage. By switching between the two characters and playing through one player or cooperation between two players.

Game features :

one player can play the game and moves the two characters

or cooperation between players, each one controls a character in order to help each other and win the game

several backgrounds shop to give the game a more beautiful atmosphere

shop to buy protection items as a shield and others

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.9.3

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 0.9.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

