Super Recorder-Free Voice Recorder+Sound Recording for Android

By HappyBees Free

Developer's Description

By HappyBees

Super Recorder is a FREE and powerful voice recorder app, high-quality real-time recording, also you can mark the recording time point + edit audios. NO ads, NO time limit, NO in-app purchase, unlimited audio files sharing and export, all voice recorder features are free!

Super Recorder, very easy to use, one-click to quickly record various recording voice, such as study notes, meetings, lectures, music, save your voice memos, download NOW!

NO ads!

NO in-app purchase!

NO recording time limit!

Unlimited audio files sharing and export!

Don't miss me, download NOW!

Powerful recording function:

ALL FREE: all functions of voice recorder are free, NO in-app purchase, NO ads!

Add time marks: mark the important time points during recording, easy to view afterwards!

NO recording time limit: the recording times and duration are unlimited!

Unlimited audio files sharing: the audio files can be shared to any apps for free, without limit!

Easy to use: the voice recorder is clean and user friendly! All you need to do is just one tap!

Audio editing: cut audios easily, more sound editor functions are waiting for you to explore!

Volume controller: boost sound volume freely, increase audio recording volume!

Audio parameters: voice sampling rate and bit rate are available, adjust the sound quality by yourself!

Microphone chooser: various microphones on the phone are optional, and the recording effect is better!

Sound channels: support mono / stereo recording selection, sound great!

Pause recording for incoming calls: when a call comes in, the recording stops automatically!

Stop recording when the battery is low: no longer worry about the failure of recording when your phone power off suddenly!

Free voice recorder, easy to record sound, completely free, download it NOW!

If you have any feedback, bug reports, suggestions or you can help with the translations, please contact us at superrecorder@outlook.com. Wish you a nice day!

Note: Super Recorder doesnt support call recording for now.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.2

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.3.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

