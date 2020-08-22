Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Super Phone Cleaner - RAM Cleaner & Speed Booster for Android

By Phone Cleaner App Free

Developer's Description

By Phone Cleaner App

Hi everybody.

Super Phone Cleaner is an application good to clean for your phone.

When use Phone Cleaner application:

+ Your phone slow running,Many unnecessary files,hide files -> you need delete it.

+ You want to stop some services running of other application.

+ You want to uninstaller apps that you installed.

+ Delete empty folder.

+ Speed booster while you play games

+ RAM/CPU booster

+ power cleaner

...etc...

Why do use Phone Cleaner application?

- The application have many advance in design UI/UX.Easy use.you only need tap 1 click.

- It has many features to optimize for your phone.

- It is the latest development

- Material design

..etc..

Features:

Junk Cleaner:Phone Cleaner Can help boost and optimize your phone's speed and performance, detect and clean junk files including system,advertisement, video,photo, cache and residual junk.

Restore memory space and improve the performance of your device and SD card.

Booster Phone - with one click boost, it will make phone faster

- Boost your games and other apps by freeing up RAM and speeding up phone.

- Can intelligently clean background processes, stop stealthy running apps and disable stealthy auto-start apps even on non-root devices.

- Speed booster faster.

Empty Folder Cleaner- Scan hidden folders,get folder list need delete.Tab 1 click to delete.

+ Delete empty folders from internal storage

+ Remove empty folders from SDCard/memory card

Uninstaller Apps: Mutil uninstall apps.

CPU Cooler- Detect and clean apps that cause overheating. In one tap memory boost, cool down mobile in a seconds.

Games Booster- choose any games you play.The applcation will optimize speed faster.

We hope Phone Cleaner application will help you.

Contact to us via email: mobile.dev.rad@gmail.com

MOBILE RAD TEAM

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.3

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now