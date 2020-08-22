Hi everybody.

Super Phone Cleaner is an application good to clean for your phone.

When use Phone Cleaner application:

+ Your phone slow running,Many unnecessary files,hide files -> you need delete it.

+ You want to stop some services running of other application.

+ You want to uninstaller apps that you installed.

+ Delete empty folder.

+ Speed booster while you play games

+ RAM/CPU booster

+ power cleaner

...etc...

Why do use Phone Cleaner application?

- The application have many advance in design UI/UX.Easy use.you only need tap 1 click.

- It has many features to optimize for your phone.

- It is the latest development

- Material design

..etc..

Features:

Junk Cleaner:Phone Cleaner Can help boost and optimize your phone's speed and performance, detect and clean junk files including system,advertisement, video,photo, cache and residual junk.

Restore memory space and improve the performance of your device and SD card.

Booster Phone - with one click boost, it will make phone faster

- Boost your games and other apps by freeing up RAM and speeding up phone.

- Can intelligently clean background processes, stop stealthy running apps and disable stealthy auto-start apps even on non-root devices.

- Speed booster faster.

Empty Folder Cleaner- Scan hidden folders,get folder list need delete.Tab 1 click to delete.

+ Delete empty folders from internal storage

+ Remove empty folders from SDCard/memory card

Uninstaller Apps: Mutil uninstall apps.

CPU Cooler- Detect and clean apps that cause overheating. In one tap memory boost, cool down mobile in a seconds.

Games Booster- choose any games you play.The applcation will optimize speed faster.

We hope Phone Cleaner application will help you.

Contact to us via email: mobile.dev.rad@gmail.com

MOBILE RAD TEAM