Super Cleaner & Booster Battery for Android

By Tatitap Games Free

Developer's Description

By Tatitap Games

Super Cleaner & Booster Battery. It is a phone cleaner and smart cleaner, booster app, memory ram cleaner, phone cleaner, cache cleaner, phone booster,It can speed up your phone

If you worry about how to speed up a leggy phone, our app Super Cleaner & Booster Battery .. will resolve your problem and make the phone not loggy again

even the cpu will gonna be too faster with that app , completely optimize your phone from battery save to the junk files

highlights feature

Quickly clean trash for free space in your sd or internal ram

clean useless cache from your storage

Keep your battery good with kill useless apps

cool down your phone with cpu cooler

Reduce oversized images without compromising quality

Speed up your phone by one click

feature details:

CPU COOLER

Cool mobile phone with just one click and the Heat the phone will go down

BATTERY SAVER

extend battery life and Speed battery charging by stop all apps and useless apps

Junk Cleaner

advanced phone speed boost that clean phone junk cleaner and quickly your phone will be faster

removing Duplicate File

clean empty folder

and more...

SPEED BOOSTER

Optimize memory and speed up phone . boost in games . boost with boot phone

We care user experience

if you like our app dont forget to give us 5 stars , if you think our app need some feature we Listen to you .. give your feedback if you want thank you

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.0

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
