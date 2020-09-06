A multi-function and powerful phone cleaner, reliable optimizer for Android. Easy to use, one-tap to clean junks.

Main Features

Junk Cleaner

Phone Boost

App Lock

CPU Cooler

Battery Saver

Notification Cleaner

Files Cleaner

Video Cleaner

WhatsApp Cleaner

Junk Cleaner

Clean residual cache, app cache files, useless apk files, residual files, AD junks to free up Android phone space.

Phone Boost

Remove background apps to free up storage space on phone, optimize memory and speed up phone.

App Lock

Lock up your apps with PIN /pattern lock and provides advanced functions, Intruder Selfie, Fingerprint Lock to protect your privacy.

CPU Cooler

Close overheating apps to cool down phone temperature and save battery.

Notification Cleaner

Allow you to hide useless and annoying notifications, and prevent excessive notifications from coming up at the same time

Files Cleaner

Clean up large files and unused files in your phone, such as videos.

WhatsApp Cleaner

Professional cleaner to clean WhatsApp junks.

More Advanced Features

More professional functions are waiting for you exploring.

Super Phone Cleaner = Junk Cleaner + Phone Booster + Files Cleaner + App Lock + CPU Cooler + Notification Cleaner

Get the professional free cleaner app for Android phones free: Super Phone Cleaner NOW!