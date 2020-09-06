Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Super Clean - Phone Boost & Space Cleaner for Android

By egostudio Free

Developer's Description

By egostudio

A multi-function and powerful phone cleaner, reliable optimizer for Android. Easy to use, one-tap to clean junks.

Main Features

Junk Cleaner

Phone Boost

App Lock

CPU Cooler

Battery Saver

Notification Cleaner

Files Cleaner

Video Cleaner

WhatsApp Cleaner

Junk Cleaner

Clean residual cache, app cache files, useless apk files, residual files, AD junks to free up Android phone space.

Phone Boost

Remove background apps to free up storage space on phone, optimize memory and speed up phone.

App Lock

Lock up your apps with PIN /pattern lock and provides advanced functions, Intruder Selfie, Fingerprint Lock to protect your privacy.

CPU Cooler

Close overheating apps to cool down phone temperature and save battery.

Notification Cleaner

Allow you to hide useless and annoying notifications, and prevent excessive notifications from coming up at the same time

Files Cleaner

Clean up large files and unused files in your phone, such as videos.

WhatsApp Cleaner

Professional cleaner to clean WhatsApp junks.

More Advanced Features

More professional functions are waiting for you exploring.

Super Phone Cleaner = Junk Cleaner + Phone Booster + Files Cleaner + App Lock + CPU Cooler + Notification Cleaner

Get the professional free cleaner app for Android phones free: Super Phone Cleaner NOW!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now