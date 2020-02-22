FEATURES:
Fantastic heroes and abilities
Easy game control
Free game
Level of complexity
For you fans of super Ryan's, this game is special for you.
is a fun game
HOW TO PLAY:
Press the button on the screen to jump over obstacles
Jump, dash and slide past obstacles and cute Animals
Collect coins and unlock your favorite masked heroes
Great graphics and amazing performance on all devices!
FREE updates, new Animal characters are added regularly
Fight your opponents
Run to the end to complete the level
Jump over clouds, Dash, Jigsaw, new and crazy enemy and world!
toys is free classic jumping game, bring back your memory of childhood!
Enjoy the adventure game.
