FEATURES:

Fantastic heroes and abilities

Easy game control

Free game

Level of complexity

For you fans of super Ryan's, this game is special for you.

is a fun game

HOW TO PLAY:

Press the button on the screen to jump over obstacles

Jump, dash and slide past obstacles and cute Animals

Collect coins and unlock your favorite masked heroes

Great graphics and amazing performance on all devices!

FREE updates, new Animal characters are added regularly

Fight your opponents

Run to the end to complete the level

Jump over clouds, Dash, Jigsaw, new and crazy enemy and world!

toys is free classic jumping game, bring back your memory of childhood!

Enjoy the adventure game.