BRING YOUR CREATIVITY INTO THE GAME ** Challenge your family and friends to an awesome game. Who is more creative and convincing wins.

HAVE SOME FUN AND LEARN NEW WORDS ** With Suppose you can learn new words and have fun time during the process. We have a ton of words to you guess the definition, or you can create a definition.

THE COMPETITION GET EVERYTHING EVEN BETTER ** Try to win the match convincing your adversaries with your answer. Choose your strategy and enjoy!

INTERACTIVITY IT`S ESSENTIAL ** This game will integrate everyone and let the place fun, everyone must have to download the app Suppose from the App Store.

WARNING ***

YOU CAN PLAY WITH 5 FRIENDS AT MAXIMUM.

App developed in the Developer Academy project at Universidade Catlica de Braslia.