Sup.pose for iOS

By Mateus Rodrigues $0.99

Developer's Description

By Mateus Rodrigues

BRING YOUR CREATIVITY INTO THE GAME ** Challenge your family and friends to an awesome game. Who is more creative and convincing wins.

HAVE SOME FUN AND LEARN NEW WORDS ** With Suppose you can learn new words and have fun time during the process. We have a ton of words to you guess the definition, or you can create a definition.

THE COMPETITION GET EVERYTHING EVEN BETTER ** Try to win the match convincing your adversaries with your answer. Choose your strategy and enjoy!

INTERACTIVITY IT`S ESSENTIAL ** This game will integrate everyone and let the place fun, everyone must have to download the app Suppose from the App Store.

WARNING ***

YOU CAN PLAY WITH 5 FRIENDS AT MAXIMUM.

App developed in the Developer Academy project at Universidade Catlica de Braslia.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Apple TV.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
