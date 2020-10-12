Planning a road trip? Want to avoid the rain? Sunspot helps you discover exciting local outdoor destinations within driving distance that match your desired weather and travel dates!

Sunspot is a bulk weather search engine, combined with a points of interest database that helps you plan your outdoor activities. Whether you're going kayaking, fishing, camping, hiking, snowboarding, or just want to escape the rain - Sunspot's got your back!

Select your starting location, how far you're willing to travel, desired weather, trip dates, and type of destination - Sunspot will do the rest.

Sunspot works in every country, and produces accurate weather forecasts up to 2 weeks in advance. Our database contains many points of interest, including but not limited to:

- Urban Areas: from bustling cities to charming small towns.

- Waterfront Destinations: beaches, beach parks, lakes, marinas, and even hot springs!

- Nature Retreats: campsites, gardens, parks, trails, resorts, and more!

- Mountains: explore peaks, canyons, valleys, cliffs, and craters.

- Surprises: a growing category of cool destinations, including castles, ruins, caves, dunes, etc!

Sunspot is your go-to app for:

- Outdoor recreation

- Planning outdoor events

- Finding the perfect photography spot

- Day trips, road trips, and vacations

- Water sports, winter sports, off-roading

- Camping, fishing, hiking, biking, climbing

- Discovering new local destinations

- Just getting the heck out of the house!

We developed Sunspot because we live in Seattle, USA. It rains here. A LOT. Sometimes it can rain non-stop for over a month straight. But the Washington State and the Puget Sound region is home to some of the most beautiful and diverse landscapes. Within reasonable driving distance there is an ocean, multiple lakes, several ski resorts, lush gardens, caves, waterfalls, desert sun, vineyards, a whole other country (ay, Canada!), and 4 neighboring states. You will be amazed at what is hidden right next to where you live. Sunspot was specifically designed to uncover these hidden gems and present them to you in the best possible light (sunlight, that is)!

Download the app and give it a shot, and let us know in the reviews what hidden gems you've been able to uncover in your local area :)