Never be without your favorite radio station. Sunny Country 102.5 is proud to present our OFFICIAL radio app. Listen to us at work, home or on the road. Install our app and get instant access to our unique content, features and more!

Sunny Country 102.5 is the Country leader for the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding areas. Serving Santa Maria, Orcutt, and Lompoc for over 40 years. Sunny Country is home to the Sunny Country Morning Show with Jay Turner and your first source for live local content and today's best Country music.