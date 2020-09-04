Join or Sign In

Sunny Country 102.5 for iOS

By AGM Nevada LLC Free

By AGM Nevada LLC

Never be without your favorite radio station. Sunny Country 102.5 is proud to present our OFFICIAL radio app. Listen to us at work, home or on the road. Install our app and get instant access to our unique content, features and more!

Sunny Country 102.5 is the Country leader for the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding areas. Serving Santa Maria, Orcutt, and Lompoc for over 40 years. Sunny Country is home to the Sunny Country Morning Show with Jay Turner and your first source for live local content and today's best Country music.

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 6.16.0

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

