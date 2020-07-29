Join or Sign In

Sunny 101.5 WNSN for Android

By Mid-West Family - South Bend Free

Developer's Description

By Mid-West Family - South Bend

Sunny 101.5 is Michiana's number one radio station, playing the best variety of music from the 80's, 90's and Today.

Download our new app to:

-Listen to Sunny on your smartphone and tablet.

-Wake up with the new Sunny Alarm Clock feature.

-Sign up to get alerted when your favorite songs are about to play.

-Current weather forecasts.

-Use the Open Mic feature to request a specific song.

-Enter contests and take advantage of special offers.

-The Coming Up area shows you what songs will be played in the next half hour.

-Earn badges by listening and visiting local merchants.

NOTE: This app includes optional features that use your location. You can choose whether to participate in these features, you can always opt out, and we limit our usage of this technology. Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 11.14.8

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 11.14.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
