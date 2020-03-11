X

Summoner TFT - Guide & Helper for iOS

By Ahmed Safadi Free

Developer's Description

By Ahmed Safadi

Summoner TFT - League of Legends Teamfight Tactics

Helper and ally app for TeamFight Tactics - League of Legends Strategy Game: Review the best builds, Item Calculator. Synergies Builder, Champion tiers, stats and much more.

Features

- Discover Updated Compos for winning the game.

- Check out the stats of every TFT Champion.

- Discover the items and what is best with the rating.

- Discover Updated and great Synergy for winning the game.

- We are updating the compos every patch as soon as possible.

- Include the patch note and the latest update note from the league of legends - TFT.

- Include the league of legends Stickers!

Terms: https://www.summonertft.com/page/2/

Privacy Policy: https://www.summonertft.com/page/1/

Disclaimer:

Summoner TFT isnt endorsed by Riot Games and doesnt reflect the views or opinions of Riot Games or anyone officially involved in producing or managing League of Legends. League of Legends and Riot Games are trademarks or registered trademarks of Riot Games, Inc. League of Legends Riot Games, Inc.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.3.1

General

Release March 11, 2020
Date Added March 11, 2020
Version 0.3.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping