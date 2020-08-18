Join or Sign In

Summer Wallpapers HD (backgrounds & themes) for Android

By Ahepton Free

Developer's Description

By Ahepton

Personalize your desktop with the assistance of HD pictures on Summer.

If you like themes on Summer, this app is the best for you.

Features of Summer HD wallpapers:

A lot of excellent wallpapers (themes) for android desktop;

HD wallpapers;

Wallpapers for android device absolutely for free;

This app works offline, without internet connection;

You dont need to download wallpapers;

All photos on Summer could be easily looked through and installed as a wallpapers (backgrounds);

All photo-wallpapers are in high resolution;

Support for scaling your wallpapers;

Backgrounds collection on Summer is the best of all the same apps;

All wallpapers are free and will be free permanently;

You can share HD pictures on Summer in many popular social networks;

User-friendly interface;

The app is optimized for 10665+ android devices;

Fast working of Summer Wallpapers app;

Fast changing backgrounds;

Forget about live wallpapers! Our Summer Wallpapers app collection of the best static backgrounds!

Summer HDWallpapers the best choice!

Install the brilliant Summer Wallpapers app just right and enjoy the most beautiful pictures on Summer, beach, rest!

Summer Wallpapers (HD pictures) is one of the most beautiful and colorful apps in Google Play on its theme.

ATTENTION! Internet connection is needed only for advertisement.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 15.0.1

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 15.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
