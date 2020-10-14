Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Summer Pool Live Wallpaper & Animated Keyboard for Android

By Wave Keyboard Design Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Wave Keyboard Design Studio

Beautiful Animated Theme Design

Summer Pool Live Wallpaper & Animated Keyboard combines stunning graphics with beautiful animations for a complete phone makeover. Enjoy the amazing graphics and cool animation... it is FREE and easy to install.

Amazing Call Screen Animations

Beautiful, dynamic and stylish caller screen themes to customize the after call screen.

To activate the keyboard theme follow the instructions bellow:

- Install Summer Pool Live Wallpaper & Animated Keyboard;

- Open app;

- Click "Apply Keyboard" button. You'll be redirected to the theme manager and the theme will be applied;

- If you don't have Wave Keyboard, our app will redirect and guide you through the installation process;

To activate the live wallpaper theme follow the instructions bellow:

- Install Summer Pool Live Wallpaper & Animated Keyboard;

- Open app;

- Click "Apply Wallpaper" button. On the next screen you will have a Download followed by an Apply button => the theme will be applied;

- ENJOY!

Awesome Features

- HD unique graphics for your keyboard & phone background;

- custom keyboard & wallpaper;

- privacy - we do not monitor or store your typing activity;

- optimized for battery life

Your feedback is highly appreciated and will help us improve our ability to create even better themes in the future.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.44

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 3.44

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now