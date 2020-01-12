X

Summer Buggy: Asphalt & Sky for Android

By Fun Blocky Games Free

Developer's Description

By Fun Blocky Games

The sky is the limit in this beach buggy racer!

Get to extreme heights in this extreme buggy stunt! Stunt through every challenging mission and tear the asphalt apart with your buggy. Speed and fast buggy are the heroes in buggy racing games. Try to rotate your Buggy perfectly for the best time. This makes the game challenging and fun!

The summer is coming so it is beach buggy season. Grab your buggy and race to glory!

Unlock and collect every speed racing buggy in this extreme buggy racing game. Finish all challenging missions in this beach buggy driving game and you unlock all buggy. Jump as high as you can while performing big stunts! Win every mission and become the champion this summer!

Key Features:

Unlock and collect every precision driving buggy!

Tear the asphalt apart near the beach!

Fantastic stunt game with super fun gameplay!

Reach for the sky in this buggy racer game!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Dr. Driving

Free
New. Dr. Driving 2 is released. Dr. Driving drives you crazy. Burn up the street with the fastest and most visually stunning driving game. Sign...
Android
Dr. Driving

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Free
Leave gravity in the dust with this intense mobile racer.
Android
Asphalt 8: Airborne

GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp

Free
Experience a true-to-life automotive journey featuring the most prestigious cars.
Android
GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp

Angry Birds Go

Free
Race as birds or pigs from the Angry Bird games.
Android
Angry Birds Go

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping