REMEMBER WHAT YOU READ

Summarize helps you better comprehend and remember the books you read by organizing all your notes, takeaways and comments in one location.

BACKED BY SCIENCE

By actively composing summaries and notes of your readings, you will strengthen your brain's associations and improve your ability to recall and synthesize that knowledge.

STUDY YOUR NOTES

Simply tap on a book to view your self-generated summaries and insights. Review and update them to keep your memory sharp.

KEY FEATURES

Beautiful, simple interface

Remember key takeaways and main themes with ease

Build your bookshelf by searching through millions of books, or add your own

Set reading goals and track your progress

Scan a book's barcode to quickly add it to your bookshelf

Favorite your top reads with a tap

iOS 13 Dark Mode-ready

GOLD MEMBER BENEFITS

iCloud syncing between your iOS devices

Import from Goodreads (and soon .csv files)

Export your library at any time, without limits

(Coming Soon) Custom collections, advanced reading stats, book sharing, and more

