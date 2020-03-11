REMEMBER WHAT YOU READ
Summarize helps you better comprehend and remember the books you read by organizing all your notes, takeaways and comments in one location.
BACKED BY SCIENCE
By actively composing summaries and notes of your readings, you will strengthen your brain's associations and improve your ability to recall and synthesize that knowledge.
STUDY YOUR NOTES
Simply tap on a book to view your self-generated summaries and insights. Review and update them to keep your memory sharp.
KEY FEATURES
Beautiful, simple interface
Remember key takeaways and main themes with ease
Build your bookshelf by searching through millions of books, or add your own
Set reading goals and track your progress
Scan a book's barcode to quickly add it to your bookshelf
Favorite your top reads with a tap
iOS 13 Dark Mode-ready
GOLD MEMBER BENEFITS
iCloud syncing between your iOS devices
Import from Goodreads (and soon .csv files)
Export your library at any time, without limits
(Coming Soon) Custom collections, advanced reading stats, book sharing, and more
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.