Sudoku - Free & Offline number Puzzle Game is an addictive brain game on Google play.

This game is offered for your android phones and tablets. We provide 5000+ interesting Sudoku puzzles daily and add 10 new puzzles every week.

This interesting puzzle game is based on logical combinations and numbers placement. This game is the best logical game for Sudoku solvers that helps to increase your brain power. Sudoku challenges your brain which helps you to enhance your deliberation power and consistency. You will experience an amazing improvement in your concentration after playing this game on daily basis.

This Classic Sudoku game is a fun hobby that exercises your brain and gives you a feeling of achieving your goals. There is no need of having some mathematical knowledge or any other calculation skills to play this game. This game offers you various levels like Sudoku beginners, Brain Sudoku and Expert Sudoku.

We offer you a best free Sudoku puzzle game that has many features which will enhance your interest and concentration.

Our Puzzle game has:

A Pencil On/Off option which can help you in taking notes while playing this puzzle game.

Three hints can be taken if you get stuck at some point and need some help.

Complete statistics of your performance to track your won or lost games.

An advanced learning tool of Sudoku for beginners

Various perfectly unprejudiced difficulty levels

Beautiful grid styles

Four challenging difficulty levels

Continuous set of accurately crafted puzzles

Unlimited Undo/Redo

Auto-Fill Notes Option

Auto-Clear Notes Option

Auto Error-Checking Option

Portrait and Landscape Views

Advanced game options and notes

Splendid themes

Puzzle game app looks awesome on both phones and tablets

Right or left hand option

Moreover, you can change the game settings according to your comfort. Our puzzle game app has different setting options like,

Audio effects can be added to your moves.

Distraction can be removed by hiding timer.

Notification can be taken about your mistakes limit.

Pause the game if you get busy.

How to play Sudoku

The main goal is to fill up a 9x9 grid so that each column, row, and each of the nine 3x3 blocks contains the digits from 1 to 9.

The smallest box in Sudoku is called cell. A column, row and region consist of 9 cells and the entire game has 81 cells.

Thicker lines are adjoining a region that makes easier to play this game.

This app is for all Sudoku Solvers. If you are puzzle solver, download our Sudoku puzzle app right now, start playing the game and feel the difference from conventional Sudoku games

Rate us and Dont forget to leave a review.