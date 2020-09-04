Easy Sudoku Free Puzzle Game is an addictive Brain Sudoku puzzle game for very beginners and advanced players. Whether you'd like to relax or keep the mind active, you can pleasantly pass the time with this classic sudoku free puzzle game!

This Classic Sudoku is the puzzle game for your memory, brain, logical thinking and a good time killer! Different sudoku puzzles come in five difficulty levels. You can play very easy sudoku puzzles or very hard sudoku puzzles: Novice Sudoku, Easy Sudoku, Medium Sudoku, Hard Sudoku, and Expert Sudoku! You will find all you need whether you are solving your first sudoku or you've progressed to expert difficulty. Choose any difficulty level you like!

Challenge your brain anywhere, anytime!

Features:

Hundreds of unique challenges!

More than 5000 classic well-formed sudoku puzzles for free

5 perfectly balanced levels of difficulty. More than 1000 very easy levels.

Free and offline

You can take notes to find the numbers easily as on paper. Each time you fill in a cell, notes are automatically updated!

Statistics: Track your progress for each difficulty level: analyze your best time and other achievements.

Gorgeous color themes! Play with more comfort, even in the dark theme!

Simple and intuitive design

Great exercise for the brain

When you are stuck, hints button can guide you. You can use show all notes button to see all possibilities.

Track your progress visually with the progress bar.

Made a mistake? Use unlimited Undos or use Eraser.

Input buttons are dimmed if a number is used 9 times (or more) in the Sudoku puzzle.

Support both phones and tablets.

Auto-save. If you leave sudoku game unfinished, it will be saved. You can continue playing anytime.

Optional help functions:

A column, row or block containing only 1 empty cell will be auto-completed.

Challenge yourself figuring out your mistakes, or enable auto check for mistakes feature to see your errors.

Highlight duplicates to avoid repeating numbers in a row, column and block.

When you select a cell, related row, column, and box are highlighted.

When you select a cell with a number, the same numbers on board are highlighted.

This is the sedoku app for soduku lovers. If you like to play sodoku game, you should download the sudoko game. We offer 5 difficulty levels. We add new sodoku puzzles frequently. Download now and play suduku!

Have fun!