Success Stories | Inspirational Stories for Android

By ToolMaker Free

Developer's Description

By ToolMaker

Here is the best app for inspirational success stories with audio.

This app has real-life success stories of peoples. Here we covered all famous peoples biography and their life journey stories. How they come successful in their business or their career.

If you want to be successful in your life just go through these great people success stories. So you will get a better insight into their journey. Working very hard these great peoples comes to Rags to Riches by reading their stories you can get secret of success.

Success Stories of Great People app provides Awesome Design, Entrepreneur stories, Famous Personalities Stories, Businessman Stories, Scientists Stories, Sportsman Stories etc,

Success Stories -

- A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

- Jack Ma

- Elon Musk

- Steve Jobs

- Dhirubhai Ambani

- Bill Gates

- Dhyan Chand

- Mary kom

- Lionel Messi

- Muhammad Ali

- Sachin Tendulkar

- Michael Jordan

- Srinivasa Ramanujan

- Isaac Newton

- Nikola Tesla

- Thomas Edison

- Albert Einstein

- Mark Cuban

- Henry Ford

- Sheldon Adelson

- Larry Ellison

- Kirk Kerkorian

- Swami Vivekananda

- Walt Disney

- Ratan Tata

- Milkha Singh

- Mother Teresa

- Colonel Harland Sanders

- Warren Buffett

- Jeff Bezos

- Oprah Winfrey

- Ghanshyam Das Birla

- Satya Nadella

- Sundar Pichai

- Tim Cook

- Alexander Graham Bell

- Abraham Lincoln

- Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

- Larry Page

- Brian Acton

- Stephen Hawking

- Natarajan Chandrasekaran

- Adi Godrej

- Sabeer Bhatia

Read on to find the words of wisdom that will inspire your mind motivate your intelligence in structure your business, most important your life, creating success, achieving your goals, and overcoming your doubts.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
