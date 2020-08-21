Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Submarine Switcher | Free game for Android

By Epsigame Free

Developer's Description

By Epsigame

Download and enjoy the new submarine game free - Flappy games!!!

Make your submarine through the obstacles. It's hard but not impossible! With one touch control, you can drive your submarines with different color (green, red, blue and yellow) under sea. Be careful a mines you lose if you touch them.

In the cave, the submarine switch the color randomly, Follow color pattern to cross multi colored obstacle in this paced action submarine games!

Collect the medals, which allows you to continue the game if you lose.

How to Play:-

Tap your phone/tablet anywhere for a submarine to dive or rise

Submarine switchers COMPATIBLE with all mobile devices of android above 2.2 and up.

If you have any problem in installation, please report to us. We will try to fix it as soon as possible.

Features:

- One Touch Control.

- Lots of fun.

- Nice graphics.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.1

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 2.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Minecraft

$6.99
Explore infinite worlds and build everything from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles.
Android
Minecraft

Subway Surfers

Free
Strike against obstacles with your dodging accomplices in the most daring chase.
Android
Subway Surfers

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

$4.99
Get back to Vice City.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Gems Journey

Free
Gems Journey, classic and addictive match-3 type game!It's aim is to complete the assigned goals in given moves or seconds.Gems Journey has various...
Android
Gems Journey

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now