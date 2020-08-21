Download and enjoy the new submarine game free - Flappy games!!!

Make your submarine through the obstacles. It's hard but not impossible! With one touch control, you can drive your submarines with different color (green, red, blue and yellow) under sea. Be careful a mines you lose if you touch them.

In the cave, the submarine switch the color randomly, Follow color pattern to cross multi colored obstacle in this paced action submarine games!

Collect the medals, which allows you to continue the game if you lose.

How to Play:-

Tap your phone/tablet anywhere for a submarine to dive or rise

Submarine switchers COMPATIBLE with all mobile devices of android above 2.2 and up.

If you have any problem in installation, please report to us. We will try to fix it as soon as possible.

Features:

- One Touch Control.

- Lots of fun.

- Nice graphics.