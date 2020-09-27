Are you ready for crazy stunts on mega stunt world? Do you wanted to drive super sports racing cars in high speed? Are you brave enough to take the Extreme Car Stunts challenge? If Yes ,then you must try the best super stunt driving and racing game Stunt Master:Racing Challenge with multiple stunt levels. Every level more challenging with previous level. Drive your own sports cars on stunts ramps. These tracks are super crazy for those who love stunts games and wanted to do something crazy. This is totally insane these tracks are super tricky and impossible to complete it. But you must take as a challenge and like a stunt man. Play stunt race offline and beat your friends in stunt car simulator. No WiFi-No issue ! So play each thrilling racing mission with extreme care and get to the finish line within time.

Game Features:

- Brand new city terrain with great visuals.

- Extreme driving experience in a crazy town.

- Several racing modes to fully discover the city.

- Multiple high-performance racing cars added.

- Amazing GUI and smooth game controls.

- Detailed and simple to use city map.

- Dashboard view with multiple camera angles.