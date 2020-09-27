Join or Sign In

Stunt Master:Racing Challenge for iOS

By Nguyen Trong Xuan Free

Are you ready for crazy stunts on mega stunt world? Do you wanted to drive super sports racing cars in high speed? Are you brave enough to take the Extreme Car Stunts challenge? If Yes ,then you must try the best super stunt driving and racing game Stunt Master:Racing Challenge with multiple stunt levels. Every level more challenging with previous level. Drive your own sports cars on stunts ramps. These tracks are super crazy for those who love stunts games and wanted to do something crazy. This is totally insane these tracks are super tricky and impossible to complete it. But you must take as a challenge and like a stunt man. Play stunt race offline and beat your friends in stunt car simulator. No WiFi-No issue ! So play each thrilling racing mission with extreme care and get to the finish line within time.

Game Features:

- Brand new city terrain with great visuals.

- Extreme driving experience in a crazy town.

- Several racing modes to fully discover the city.

- Multiple high-performance racing cars added.

- Amazing GUI and smooth game controls.

- Detailed and simple to use city map.

- Dashboard view with multiple camera angles.

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (8th generation), iPad (8th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

