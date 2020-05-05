Study.coms GED Test Prep app is the fun and easy way to prepare for your high school equivalency exam. Watch short, engaging video lessons created by our subject matter experts to help you learn even the most difficult concepts. Take quizzes and practice tests created to match the exam content. With so many preparation resources at your fingertips, the Study.com GED Exam Prep app is the place to go if you are looking to pass the GED test.

Prepare for the GED Exam Anytime & Anywhere:

* Explore engaging video lessons that cover all portions of your test

* Study at your own pace to master all of the material for your exam

* Retake quizzes as many times as you like

* Test your knowledge with our GED practice tests

* Learn about what to expect about registration, test day & how to interpret your GED scores

Take Advantage of Study Tools on Study.com:

* Download video lessons to your phone for offline viewing

* Study 5-10 minute videos at home, at school, or on the go

* Track your progress on all your devices your scores & progress sync between the app and Study.com

* Text transcripts help you review tough subjects like math and science

* 24/7 experts to help you answer any questions you may have

Currently, you must join Study.com paid membership to access all of the comprehensive resources that this app offers. With so many features from GED prep courses to informational resources, Study.coms GED Exam Prep app can help you pass your GED test.

GED is a registered trademark of the American Council on Education (ACE) and administered exclusively by GED Testing Service LLC under license. This material is not endorsed or approved by ACE or GED Testing Service.