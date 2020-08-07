Join or Sign In

Studio 5.6.7.8 for iOS

Developer's Description

Studio 5.6.7.8 Inc. is Brantfords Go-To Dance Studio

We offer a variety of dance classes for boys and girls aged 2 years to Adult.

The 5.6.7.8 app allows you to register for classes, camps, birthday parties and other fun activities. Our calendar, social media links, and contact information are also easily accessible from the app.

CLASS SCHEDULES

- Have a class in mind? Search by program, level, day, and time. You can register or even put yourself on a wait list.

- Classes are always updated.

FACILITY STATUS

- Need to know if classes are cancelled due to holidays? The 5.6.7.8 app will be the first to let you know.

**Receive push notifications for closings, picture day dates, recital dates, registrations and much more.

The 5.6.7.8 app is an easy-to-use, on-the-go way to access everything Studio 5.6.7.8 Inc. has to offer right from your smartphone.

What's new in version 6.0.6

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 6.0.6

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

