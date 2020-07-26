Welcome to the Sts. Simon & Jude School mobile app!

A Franciscan Community

The mission of Sts. Simon & Jude School is to instill in our students personal excellence,

academic proficiency, and Gospel values within an active parish-centered community extending to the community at large.

For more information, please download our app or visit us online at http://www.ssj.org/school/.

Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic School

20400 Magnolia Street

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

(714) 962-4451