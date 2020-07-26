Join or Sign In

Sts. Simon & Jude School for iOS

By Santa Margarita Catholic High School Free

Developer's Description

By Santa Margarita Catholic High School

Welcome to the Sts. Simon & Jude School mobile app!

A Franciscan Community

The mission of Sts. Simon & Jude School is to instill in our students personal excellence,

academic proficiency, and Gospel values within an active parish-centered community extending to the community at large.

For more information, please download our app or visit us online at http://www.ssj.org/school/.

Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic School

20400 Magnolia Street

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

(714) 962-4451

What's new in version 5.0.8

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 5.0.8

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
